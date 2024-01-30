Live
Just In
Woman ends life in Attapur
In a distressing incident, a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Happy Homes Fortune Apartments in Attapur after she found her boyfriend was cheating on her.
The deceased, identified as Adithi Bharadwaj, a software engineer and native of Gujarat, hanged herself to death. According to the police, Adithi was in a relationship with him for several years. The betrayal had a profound impact on her mental health, following which she began distancing herself from everyone.
On Sunday, her friends got worried as they had not heard from her. They went to her house and found that her door was locked. They broke the door and found Adithi’s body, said the police.
A senior police officer said, “We are working to gather technical evidence to arrest the accused. The investigation is in progress.” The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.