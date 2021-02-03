Woman jumps off building with 8-month-old baby in Hyderabad

A 22-year-old married woman along with her eight-month-old baby girl jumped from the second floor of the building here at Jubilee Hills on Monday night.

According to the sub-inspector Kanneboina Uday, Bimal Kumar, a native of Bihar migrated to Hyderabad with his wife Arti a few years ago. The couple is said to have been quarrelling frequently for some time now. On Monday night, an argument erupted between the two and in a fit of rage, Arti jumped off the building along with her daughter.

Local residents shifted the mother and daughter to a hospital. While Arti was declared dead, the child is said to be in a critical state.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.