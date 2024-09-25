Live
- I’m Kejriwal’s Hanuman, says Kailash Gahlot
- Woman finds hidden cameras in house, landlord’s son held
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
- Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter
- MP promises rly under bridge
- Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted
- Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at Ruia hospital
- Woman kills self over harassment
- BJP’s coalition with JJP left Gurugram in civic mess: Narbir
- Alliance corporators demand Mayor’s resignation
Just In
Woman murdered, robbed of jewellery
A woman was brutally murdered and robbed of her jewellery in Dundigal on the city outskirts late at night on Monday.
Hyderabad: A woman was brutally murdered and robbed of her jewellery in Dundigal on the city outskirts late at night on Monday. According to the police, the victim was identified as A Sharada, a resident of Sri Vamshi Residency at Mallampet in Dundigal. On Monday morning, Vinay, the son of the victim, left for work while the woman was at home. When the victim’s son, Vinay, tried to contact his mother, she didn’t respond. Vinay reached out to neighbours who checked on Sharada and found her dead in the bedroom. On being alerted, the Dundigal police arrived at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests that unidentified persons entered the house and killed Sharada.
“Unidentified persons had entered the house and killed her. The offenders took away some ornaments worn by the woman before escaping,” said Dundigal police. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.