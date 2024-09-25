Woman murdered, robbed of jewellery

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally murdered and robbed of her jewellery in Dundigal on the city outskirts late at night on Monday. According to the police, the victim was identified as A Sharada, a resident of Sri Vamshi Residency at Mallampet in Dundigal. On Monday morning, Vinay, the son of the victim, left for work while the woman was at home. When the victim’s son, Vinay, tried to contact his mother, she didn’t respond. Vinay reached out to neighbours who checked on Sharada and found her dead in the bedroom. On being alerted, the Dundigal police arrived at the scene. A preliminary investigation suggests that unidentified persons entered the house and killed Sharada.

“Unidentified persons had entered the house and killed her. The offenders took away some ornaments worn by the woman before escaping,” said Dundigal police. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.