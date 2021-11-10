Woman techie hangs self in hospital in Hyderabad

A software engineer who visited a hospital in Rajendranagar for treatment committed suicide by hanging herself in the hospital ward room on Tuesday.



Sudeepti (27), a native of Nellore was residing in an apartment at Bandlaguda Jagir and working as software engineer in a private firm. On November 6, she was admitted to a hospital following an illness and was supposed to be discharged on Tuesday. However, she closed her room from inside around 9 am and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.



The hospital nurse who failed to open the door alerted the staff who broke the door open and found Sudeepti hanging. They brought her down and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up an investigation.



The reason for her suicide is yet to be known.

