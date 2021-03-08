Women in State facing inequalities: Sharmila

Banjara Hills: YS Sharmila, the daughter of late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, continues to attract headlines in the state. On Monday, she alleged that the women in the separate Telangana state, which was formed to drive out existing inequalities in the State, were still facing the inequalities. She also alleged that a lot of injustice was being done in the State.

Targeting ruling TRS party, she alleged that the ruling party had failed miserably in doing justice to the women of the state. Reminding that there were several women cabinet ministers in YSR's cabinet, she said that there were only two women cabinet ministers in the present government of the state even after seven years of its formation. Referring to the famous saying that the women should have equal rights in all sectors of the State, she sought an explanation from the TRS-led state government on the issue.

She made these remarks while addressing a gathering at her Lotus pond residence in the city on the occasion of international women's day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion she said that the women were facing injustices from legislative bodies to jobs. She made it clear that there should be a specific quota for the women of the state. Sharmila said that she would fight for achieving the rights of the women of the state. She said that she was promising to give due recognition to the women in her every act and endeavour.