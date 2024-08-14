Women not getting fair share of corpn posts: Mahila Cong head

Hyderabad: Mahila Congress State President G Sunita Rao alleged on Tuesday that the women were facing unfair treatment within the Congress party despite the sacrifices made over the years when it comes to nominated posts. During an informal media interaction, the Goshamahal MLA candidate turned emotional and questioned if this was the justice Rahul Gandhi was talking about.

Listing out the demonstrations and protest programmes she had organised and led as Mahila Congress president in Telangana, Sunita said that despite the low priority of this frontal organisation by the party under her leadership, the women's wing brought laurels when BRS was in power.

Highlighting the number of cases booked against her for holding demonstrations, the woman leader wondered how a few leaders who have defected from other parties were given priority over the loyal workers. She also questioned the norms within the party and pointed out that despite the norms that the contested candidates would not be offered any nominated posts, a few were able to secure the posts. Sunita wondered that even in the next phase of nominated posts would women get a fair deal.