Won't hesitate to contest against KCR in Gajwel: Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that he would not hesitate to contest from the Gajwel Assembly segment in the Siddipet district currently represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the ensuing State Assembly elections. In an informal interaction with the media persons here on Saturday, he recalled how his journey started from Gajwel and would not shy from contesting from Gajwel.

The former finance minister pointed out that the TRS celebrating by taking four corporators of BJP in GHMC has not gained anything. But, the TRS downfall is coming from within the party. There are several of its own MLAs ready to rock the TRS boat, and BJP need not do anything. However, it would teach a lesson to the pink brigade in the ensuing elections, he added.

Drawing a parallel how Suvendu Adhikari had defeated the CM candidate in West Bengal, it would be repeated in Telangana too, Etela predicated. However, he stressed that everyone in the party should be focused on a single objective to defeat the TRS chief in the ensuing elections.

He said that the graph of CM KCR has been going down day by day and people are waiting to vote against him, and the TRS chief will have to face the wrath of the people, he said.