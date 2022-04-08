Won't relax, not allow others to relax until health dept becomes no.1: Harish

Hyderabad: Lauding efforts of health staff for their services during the Covid pandemic, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said he would not relax and won't allow others to relax until the department becomes no.1 in all aspects.

Speaking after presenting awards to health professionals on the World Health Day at Gandhi Hospital, he said good things about the department were not coming out and only bad was projected. Hence the government decided to felicitate the staff who have performed well right from ASHA workers to all levels of health professionals. He said there was a need for the white coat to get people's respect. The minister said the country had managed Covid effectively, compared to developed nations like the US and the UK, where bodies piled up. The government was ready to tackle any such of situation in future, he asserted, as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had focused on improving facilities in the health sector." These were not limited to words, but also reflected in the budgetary allocations and increasing medical colleges", he said, adding the government increased the budget to Rs 11,440crore from Rs 6,295 crore.

Stating that many complain that treatment was given outside the hospital, Rao said critics should look at this in perspective of more treatment being provided than the hospital capacity. "Some say Gandhi has a higher death rate, but many come at the last stage after private hospitals reject patients; hence the death rate will be high. Gandhi and Osmania were providing services like mother," he said.

The minister asked doctors to help in realising the government dream to have 'Aarogya Telangana'. He said the Centre had appreciated several State schemes and asked others to emulate them. About two dozen new schemes were introduced in the State, including 300 Basti Dawakhana, KCR kit, Telangana diagnostic, Health profile, Ammavodi, modernising mortuary, Cath labs in districts.

Rao said in terms of per capita budget Telangana was no.1 in the country. The per capita budget on health was Rs 3,092 and for AP it is Rs 3,077. He asked doctors to ensure less C-sections and organ transplants in hospitals.