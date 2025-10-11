Workshop held for scribes on combating fake news

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with the CyberPeace Foundation and with support from Google.org, organised an exclusive workshop for journalists titled “Cyber First Responders: Fighting Misinformation & Fake News in the Digital Age” at its Hyderabad campus on Thursday.

The workshop was held as an official pre-conference event in the run-up to the India-AI Impact Summit, which is set to take place from February 19-20, 2026, in New Delhi. Hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the global platform is set to showcase the transformative role of AI in enabling inclusive development, sustainability, and fostering equitable progress.

The workshop brought together media professionals to address the challenges posed by AI, deepfakes, misinformation, and cyber threats, while equipping them with practical skills for responsible reporting in the digital era. Sessions were led by experts from the ISB Institute of Data Science, along with specialists from Google, and included hands-on exercises covering verification tools, live fact-checking, and group case studies. It provided participants with actionable insights into AI technologies, generative tools, and strategies to combat digital misinformation.

Professor Manish Gangwar, Executive Director, ISB Institute of Data Science (IIDS) emphasised the importance of staying updated on evolving cyber threats and knowing how to navigate them. This workshop for media professionals is a step in that direction. It has been specially curate to address the challenges journalists face while reporting and to promote unbiased, responsible reporting, he added.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President, CyberPeace, underlined that fake news, AI-generated misinformation, and deepfakes aren’t just tech problems—they’re trust problems. With ISB, we’re equipping journalists, content creators, and influencers with fast, practical detection and verification to spot synthetic media and stop harm before it spreads. The goal: faster truth, less harm, and a stronger information ecosystem for India, he said.

Media professionals gained practical knowledge on safeguarding digital identities, strengthening cyber security practices, and promoting informed reporting on technology-related issues.