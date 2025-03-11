Workshop on easing cash flow challenges held for MSMEs

Hyderabad: Director of Industries Dr Malsur underscored the critical role of MSMEs in Telangana’s economic growth and emphasised the need for stronger partnerships between Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), mega industries, and local enterprises.

He highlighted the logistical and operational benefits for PSUs when collaborating with local MSMEs, ensuring cost efficiency and streamlined supply chains. To support this vision, the State Government is actively assisting MSMEs with technology upgradation and quality certifications, enabling them to meet industry standards and enhance their competitiveness. Dr Malsur also introduced the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) platform, designed to connect MSMEs with skilled manpower effortlessly.

To further this initiative, the Directorate of Industries, in collaboration with The Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms and the Government e-marketplace (GeM) portal, organised a one-day workshop. The event aimed to ease cash flow challenges for MSMEs by integrating them with these digital platforms, allowing them to encash invoices without delays. Additionally, the workshop focused on identifying key goods and services required by PSUs and mega industries, ensuring targeted market access for Telangana’s MSMEs. This effort aligns with the State Government’s new MSME policy, which seeks to establish sustainable business linkages and create wider market opportunities for small enterprises.