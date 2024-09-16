World Telugu Consortium hosts 2nd int’l conference

Hyderabad: The 2nd International Conference of the World Telugu Samiti was held virtually on Sunday, titled "World Telugu Consortium." The event saw enthusiastic participation from all levels of celebrities, scholars, and speakers across seven countries, mainly from India, United States, and New Zealand.

Under the aegis of World Telugu Samithi and presided over by Lalitha Ram, the founder member, the two-day programme intended to popularise Telugu literature and Indian culture on the international platform was being attended by around 3,000 delegates from all over the globe. Chief guest Vanguri Chitten Raju emphasized upon the timelessness of the Indian tradition and literature, whereas Dr Vamsi Rama Raju threw emphasis on spreading Telugu language activities through global sabhas and publications. Prominent writer Bhuvanchandra also participated in the conference, which was curated by Srihavisha and Radhika Mangipudi, and writer Shamir Janaki Devi. Discussions included Indian mythology, spirituality, and epic literature like Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and AbhijnanaSakunthalam and AmuktaMalyada.

"The conference has wonderfully showcased the richness of Indian culture and Telugu literature, and we look forward to furthering our mission globally," Lalitha Ram exclaimed with pride.