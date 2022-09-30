Year-long golden jubilee celebration of JNTU-H to conclude tomorrow

Hyderabad: A year-long Golden Jubilee celebration of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad(JNTU-H) will be concluded on October 1. In that regards various achievements and new courses that have been introduced during the span were highlighted on Thursday.

According to officials of JNTU-H, Governor of Telangana State, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chancellor of JNTUH, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has inaugurated JNTU-H Golden Jubilee Year 2021-2022 Pylon and initiated year-long activities last year. In this one year, various new courses were implemented and also NEP has been implemented partially in the university for first-year students. Real-time research project was included in the II-Year UG programmes. Proposed BBA (Data Analytics), a 3-year dual degree programme for UG/PG pursuing students for obtaining parallel Dual Degree was included for better employment opportunities.

Highlighting about the various achievements Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy Vice-Chancellor, JNTU Hyderabad, said various new courses were implemented, mainly a two-year diploma will be awarded to those candidates who fulfill the academic requirements till II year ii semester and also a three-year diploma will be awarded to those candidates who fulfill the academic requirements till iii year ii semester. Apart from this pattern of the examination marks has been changed, internal marks will be 40 and external will be 60 marks.

Stretching on the various achievements Vice-Chancellor added to promote industry-academia interaction, make students job-ready and increase their employability, University-Industry Interaction Centre(UIIC)has conducted several training programs and organized job fairs. As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, two mega job fairs were conducted in which 183 companies participated and 17,000 candidates were offered jobs. One Internship fair was conducted in collaboration with HYSEA with 1000 internships on offer."