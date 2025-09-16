Yoga teacher goes astray, falls victim to honey trap

Hyderabad: A sensational honey trap and extortion case recently emerged in Chevella, Ranga Reddy district, involving a prominent yoga guru. According to various reports, the guru was approached by two women pretending to be disciples, with a calculated plan to deceive and trap him.

They gained his trust by fake health issues and gradually developed a close relationship. In collaboration with a criminal group known as the “Amar Gang,” the women used hidden cameras to secretly record the guru in compromising situations.

These images and videos were then used to blackmail him. Initially, the guru succumbed to the pressure and paid Rs 50 lakh, but was later threatened with demands for an additional Rs 2 crore. Fearing reputational damage and further harassment, he eventually sought police assistance. The Golconda police registered a case and initiated an investigation, arresting five key suspects involved in the blackmail scheme. The investigation is ongoing to identify more individuals linked to this criminal gang. This case underscores the increasing threat of honey-trap scams involving personal blackmail and extortion, particularly targeting influential figures in small towns around Hyderabad.