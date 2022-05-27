Yoga Utsav held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal; Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy; and Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai also participated in the event held under the theme 'Make yoga a part of your life'.

In the event organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), more than 10,000 enthusiasts performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).



The session was directed by Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY. The event was aimed at creating awareness about the various dimensions of Yoga and its ability to enrich human lives.



Sports celebrities PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, K Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Mithali Raj, HS Pranoy, Pragyan Ojha, Naina Jaswal and Mukesh participated in the event.



Tollywood personalities Manchu Vishnu, Mogalaiah, Sandeep Kishan, Nikhil Siddharth, Lavanya Tripathy and Dil Raju were also in attendance.



Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal called for celebrating rich heritage by making yoga a part of life saying it enriches health and mind.



He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has got the necessary platform which has helped build the brand India image.

He hoped that the success of Friday's event will give further momentum towards the eighth International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Mysuru where Modi will lead the elaborate celebration involving enthusiasts and practitioners from across the world.

The Yoga Utsavs were also organised at five Archaeological sites Alike Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)).



Sonowal announced a "Guardian Ring", whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout on June 21.



The streaming will begin from Japan at 6 am and, then, move westward. As and when the sun rises, streaming will be done from other countries live on DD India.