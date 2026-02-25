Steps to curb accidents remain ineffective

Jharsuguda: The administration's efforts to reduce accidents in the district have yet to yield significant results. Despite frequent meetings on road safety, the implementation of accident-reduction measures remains delayed.

On January 10, the District Regional Transport Office wrote to the National Highways Authority of India to take steps to curb speeding between Prashant Panda chowk and Gandhi chowk, but to no avail. Five police personnel died in a road accident on Sunday after their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck on NH 49.

Located 200 metres from the Regional Transport Office, more than 500 students study in Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya. It is situated adjacent to Katapali School, which has an enrolment of more than 600 students, and PKSS College. The district hockey stadium is located near it. Every day, over 2,000 students commute to schools and college from Brajrajnagar, Belpahar and Jharsuguda. A formal request has been submitted to the district administration for the installation of barricades, street lighting and a flyover.

Meanwhile, former BJD MLA Dipali Das, Municipality chairperson Rani Hati and BJD district president Harish Ganatra met District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan and urged him to initiate the process to provide jobs to the kin of five police personnel who tragically lost their lives in the accident.