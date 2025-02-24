Live
- We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal
- Comprehensive Renovation of Puttige Somanatheshwara Temple: Ready for Brahma Kalasha Abhisheka
- Ram Madhvani’s The Waking of a Nation Trailer Released on Sony LIV
- Maharashtra will lead AI, technology revolution: CM Fadnavis
- NIA charge sheets one more accused in TN Hizb ut Tahrir case
- DBS Bank to cut 10 per cent jobs over next 3 years as AI role rises
- CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Arrest Two with MDMA in Mangaluru
- 5 Key Takeaways From Germany’s Election 2025 Results
- SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar Honoured on 76th Birthday
- Brijesh Gokhale to Receive Abhaya Bravery Award for Journalism
Just In
Young Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment from Husband
Highlights
A 24-year-old woman, Manisha, took her own life after enduring dowry harassment by her husband, Sampath.
A newly-wed woman, Manisha (24), tragically ended her life after allegedly being harassed by her husband for additional dowry.
Manisha, daughter of Akula Mallaiah from Maddirala Mandal in Suryapet district, had married P Sampath, a lab technician from Tungaturthi Mandal, on February 14 of last year. However, Sampath and his family reportedly began demanding more dowry, leading to emotional and physical abuse.
Unable to cope with the constant harassment, Manisha took her life by hanging herself on Sunday. The police in Uppal are currently investigating the incident.
Next Story