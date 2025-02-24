  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Young Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment from Husband

Young Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment from Husband
x
Highlights

A 24-year-old woman, Manisha, took her own life after enduring dowry harassment by her husband, Sampath.

A newly-wed woman, Manisha (24), tragically ended her life after allegedly being harassed by her husband for additional dowry.

Manisha, daughter of Akula Mallaiah from Maddirala Mandal in Suryapet district, had married P Sampath, a lab technician from Tungaturthi Mandal, on February 14 of last year. However, Sampath and his family reportedly began demanding more dowry, leading to emotional and physical abuse.

Unable to cope with the constant harassment, Manisha took her life by hanging herself on Sunday. The police in Uppal are currently investigating the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick