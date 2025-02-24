Young Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment from Husband

A newly-wed woman, Manisha (24), tragically ended her life after allegedly being harassed by her husband for additional dowry.

Manisha, daughter of Akula Mallaiah from Maddirala Mandal in Suryapet district, had married P Sampath, a lab technician from Tungaturthi Mandal, on February 14 of last year. However, Sampath and his family reportedly began demanding more dowry, leading to emotional and physical abuse.

Unable to cope with the constant harassment, Manisha took her life by hanging herself on Sunday. The police in Uppal are currently investigating the incident.