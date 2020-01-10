Top
Youngster gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

A youngster has been sentenced to 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for raping a 17-year-old girl.

The accused, a distant relative of a minor girl raped her on the promise of marrying her. According to the additional public prosecutor K Pratap Reddy, the victim had gone to the house of the accused to meet us sister in June 2016.

The accused expressed interest to marry her and sexually violated her for the first time. Later, he assaulted her sexually four more times on the promise of marrying her.

The first additional metropolitan sessions judge K Suneetha heard the case on Thursday and found him guilty under POCSO act and the IPC. Besides, awarding 10-year jail term for the accused, the court also imposed Rs 2000 fine on him.

The accused is a private employee working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

