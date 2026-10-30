Youth urged to champion cause of women’s safety

Hyderabad: Calling upon the youth to join hands in promoting women’s safety, Women Safety Wing Chief Charu Sinha said on Thursday that the #StandWithHer campaign was receiving an overwhelming response from both women and men. She stressed that everyone must come together to strengthen women’s safety across the state.

Charu Sinha participated in a two-day training programme under the #StandWithHer campaign at Osmania University. The programme, which will conclude on October 30, aims to equip students and faculty members with practical skills to promote safety, equality, consent and respectful relationships.

Charu Sinha emphasised that women’s safety requires more than law enforcement, calling for a collective shift in mindsets, social attitudes and everyday behaviour. She encouraged young people, particularly men, to challenge harmful stereotypes, recognise inappropriate behaviour and become active upstanders against harassment and discrimination.

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kumar Molugaram highlighted the role of educational institutions in fostering inclusive and safe learning environments. He noted that nearly 40 per cent of the university’s faculty members were women and highlighted the initiative to construct dedicated high-rise hostel facilities with a capacity to accommodate 1,500 women.

The programme facilitates meaningful discussions on gender, sexuality, consent, identity, personal boundaries and power dynamics, recognising that safety and inclusion are shared responsibilities across the gender spectrum.

The Training of Trainers (ToT) programme goes beyond awareness-building by developing transferable skills such as active listening, empathy, communication, facilitation and navigating difficult conversations. These competencies also strengthen leadership, teamwork, critical thinking and professional development, making them valuable in academic, personal and career settings.