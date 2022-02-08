YouTuber '7 arts' Sarayu held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: YouTuber Sarayu and her supporters were arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Monday after a complaint over their short film which is alleged to have hurted the women and Hindu sentiments.



The team directed a short film for a newly opened restaurant in Sircilla last year. The complaint was lodged by VHP president Chevuri Ashok in Rajanna Sircilla. The Sircilla police transferred the case to Banjara Hills following the police took Sarayu Roy into custody. Along with Sarayu, the police also arrested the team -- Srikanth Reddy (director and producer), actors Karthik and Krishnamohan. They were shifted to Banjara Hills police station.

SI Balaraju said that the short film team were asked to come to the police station today for questioning.