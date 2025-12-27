Zero drugs policy: Police crackdown ahead of New Year revelry

Hyderabad: With New Year’s eve just around the corner, the Hyderabad police declared a war on narcotics, adopting a strict ‘Zero Drugs Policy’ to ensure a safe and drug-free environment for the citizens.

Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, while chairing a high-level coordination meeting on Friday in Hyderabad, issued a stern directive to top brass and field officers to maintain a ‘hawk-eyed’ vigil across the city during New Year revelry.

The Commissioner outlined a multi-layered security plan involving H-NEW (Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing), Task Force, Special Branch and local law enforcement. Special surveillance teams have been deployed at all pubs, hotels, restaurants and event venues. The Commissioner ordered continuous monitoring of individuals previously involved in drug-related offences over the last two years.

Senior officials have been tasked with preparing a comprehensive list of known drug peddlers and consumers. Additionally, police will track the details of individuals entering the city for the festivities. The crackdown is not limited to public venues, police will also monitor private gatherings at service apartments and hostels to prevent illicit activities. The city police have already set a mandatory 1 am closing time for all New Year celebrations at pubs, hotels and restaurants.

“Strict action will be taken against violators. Will face immediate cancellation of licences if found engaging in any illegal activities this year,” the Commissioner warned. To manage the influx of revellers, check-posts and barricades will be fortified at major hubs, including Maitrivanam, Necklace Road, Tank Bund, and KBR Park.