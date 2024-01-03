Zomato boy delivers food to customers on horse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At a time when the city motorists was a dilemma due to shortage of petrol at petrol bunks, a Zomato delivery boy has taken an innovative way to deliver food to the customers on a horse in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

The motorists are seen in queue at many bunks to purchase petrol though many petrol bunks began operating at 5 am in the city.





It is learnt that online food platforms were also hit hard after the customers had to cancel the orders with the shortage of petrol like situation and even if ordered the customers had to wait for food as several gig workers were struggling due to shortage of petrol.

