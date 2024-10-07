Zoo celebrates 61st Formation Day

Hyderabad: The 61st HyderabadZoo Formation Daywas celebrated on Sunday at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Captain Raghuraman, managing trustee, Gland Pharmaceutical Limited, Bolarum, Secunderabad, presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Dr Sunil S Hiremath, IFS Director (FAC) Zoo Parks and Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, for the construction of 20,000 litres of a reverse osmosis water unit at Nehru Zoological Park. Last year Gland Pharma donated a road train to the Zoo.

Dr Sunil said that Nehru Zoological Park is very proud to announce that it is one of the top three zoos in the country. It has recorded many milestones in breeding endangered species like Asian Lions, Royal Bengal Tigers, White Tigers, and One Horned Rhinoceros. The zoo introduced modern technology and upgraded the methods of services like online ticket booking systems, mobile apps, and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The Director, Zoo also thanked Gland Pharmaceuticals Limited for coming forward and donating funds for the development of the Zoo. He congratulated all the winners of the drawing competition, painting competition, sports winners, and best employees for rendering meritorious services to the zoo.

The dedication and hard work of the zoo employees is highly appreciated, this great gesture of the employees is helpful in maintaining a good health management system for the wild animals housed in the zoo. Later, Dr Sunil presented the certificates and mementos for the winners of the drawing competition, the zoo employee’s meritorious certificates, and several sports conducted during the Wildlife Week celebrations.

The women staff of the zoo and visitors participated in the Bathukamma dance being played during the Dasara festival, organised at the Golden Jubilee pylon, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

M Barnoba, Deputy Curator, Dr M A Hakeem, Deputy Director (Vet), Vishnuvardhan, Asst Curator-1, Amruthamma, Asst Curator-2, B Laxman, Asst Curator-3, and other officers and staff were present on the occasion.