ZPTC Uppala joins BRS in presence of KTR

Rangareddy: The political landscape witnessed a significant development as Talakondapally ZPTC Uppala Venkatesh Gupta and his supporters joined the BRS in a notable event held at Telangana Bhavan.

Minister KTR extended a warm welcome to the new members, symbolized by the gesture of wrapping a scarf around them, signifying unity and camaraderie. Minister KTR seized the opportunity to underscore the extensive reach of welfare schemes across towns in Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, he raised pertinent questions about the lack of progress in offering basic amenities such as housing and electricity, despite India being a 76-year-ld nation.