23 tribal girls make it to JEE Advanced

As so as 23 students of TS Residential Junior College for Girls (ST) at Bhadachalam qualified for JEE Main ( 2023) and qualified for JEE Advanced, informed college Principal M Devadasu here on Friday. He said that around 38 students of the college appeared for the examination, and 23 qualified for JEE Advanced. B Hemasree scored 84.529 percentile, G Saisalya 79 percentile, B Kavya 774 percentile and K Laxmi 70.7 percentile. Devadasu said the students could get seats in the top ten NIT and IITs. At a meeting held on Friday, the principal and the faculty congratulated the students who secured ranks. He said that all efforts were being under the direction of Project Officer ITDA Bhadrachalam P Gautham to help the students make a mark in entrance examinations and enter prestigious institutions.











