Agniveer recruitment rally from Sept 1 to 7

Khammam: The Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023-24 will be held in Khammam district, Colonel Keats K Das said. He said the examination will be conducted in two stages; in the first stage, there will be a written test, and those who clear it will be texted for physical ability and medical tests in the second stage.He said that the written test has already been completed and 7,397 candidates passed the test. Physical and medical tests would be conducted for them at Sardar Patel Stadium.

Colonel Keats K Das, District Collector V.P Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier jointly conducted a press meet in the DPRC building on Wednesday. They said the Agniveer Rally would be held from September 1 to 7.

Earlier, the Army officers requested Collector and Police Commissioner to arrange ground, security, firefighting, transport, drinking water, CC cameras, other facilities and logistics required for the recruitment rally.

The date and time of attendance were included in the admit card of the candidates. They must bring originals of all mandatory documents. Admit card, passport size photographs, educational qualification certificates in original along with 2photocopies, affidavit, locality/residence, community/caste, religion, character, unmarried, Aadhaar card, PAN card, police verification, tribal verifications are mandatory.

Collector Gautham said that all necessary arrangements would be made for Agniveer’s rally.

He said that there would be no bias and recruitment would be conducted with full transparency. Selections would be made, strictly based on merit and physical and medical tests. Collector cautioned the candidates against approaching middlemen. Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier said that Agniveer’s rally was held in Suryapet for the first time in the state and for the second time in Khammam district. He said that there was enough scope for getting more defencejobs for the youth of our region.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Army Major Sheetal Kumar, Sub Major Shivajilal, Liaison Officer VV Naidu and officials from various departments were present.