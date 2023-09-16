Live
- First meeting of 'one nation, one election' to be held on Sep 23
- Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000-cr scheme for public, commodity transport
- Videos: Hans Hyderabad Marathon 2023
- NDA will win all 40 LS seats in Bihar in 2024 polls: Amit Shah
- Defamation case: Delhi HC dismisses Tehelka's review plea against order to pay Rs 2 cr damages
- KCR receives a warm welcome from cadre while on his wat to Kolhapur
- Amit Shah is the most unsuccessful Home Minister: RJD Leader
- 'Three Dy CMs' proposal of Karnataka Min puts Cong govt in fix
- Country looking towards Hyderabad for historic CWC meet: Pawan Khera
- ED seizes 5.3 kg gold after raid in money laundering case in Rajasthan
Just In
AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are welcomed by Ponguleti in Hyderabad
Highlights
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a former member of parliament and co-chairman of the TPCC campaign committee, welcomed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the airport in Hyderabad and accorded them a regal welcome.
Khammam: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a former member of parliament and co-chairman of the TPCC campaign committee, welcomed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the airport in Hyderabad and accorded them a regal welcome.
The leaders arrived on Saturday for attend meetings in Hyderabad of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS