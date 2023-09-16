  • Menu
AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are welcomed by Ponguleti in Hyderabad

AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka are welcomed by Ponguleti in Hyderabad
Khammam: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a former member of parliament and co-chairman of the TPCC campaign committee, welcomed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the airport in Hyderabad and accorded them a regal welcome.

The leaders arrived on Saturday for attend meetings in Hyderabad of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).


