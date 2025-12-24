  1. Home
AICC secy meets Agri Min in Khammam

  • Created On:  24 Dec 2025 11:14 AM IST
AICC secy meets Agri Min in Khammam
Khammam: The AICC in-charge secretary Vishwanatham on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at his camp office in Khammam.

During the meeting, senior Congress leader Dr Tummala Yugandhar briefed Vishwanatham on the various development programmes being implemented by the Minister in the Khammam Assembly constituency. Vishwanatham appreciated the initiatives taken by the minister and lauded his efforts towards development, party leaders said.

Several senior Congress leaders were present on the occasion, including State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, District Congress Committee president Noothi Satyanarayana, Puvvala Durgaprasad, Khammam City Congress Committee president Nagandla Deepak Chowdary, MD Mustafa and other party leaders.

TTD chief quashes rumours on entry to Tirumala during Vaikuntha Darshan

