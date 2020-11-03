All farmers oppose agri bills: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: All the farmers across the country have opposed the new agricultural bills, which were nodded by the Central government, said CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. On Tuesday, he participated in the farmers' signature collection campaigning programme against the farm bills in Ramakrishnapuram village under Chintakani mandal organised by the District Congress Committee.

CLP leader Bhatti interacted with the farmers in the fields and observed the crop damage due to the recent rains and floods. He slammed both the State and Central governments and criticised that both the governments have implemented anti-farmer

policies. He said there is no use from the new farm policies and the BJP government is privatising all sectors and helping corporate sectors. He said the people will teach a big lesson to the BJP and the TRS government in the coming days.

Later, Mallu Bhatti along with former MLC P Nageswara Rao, DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad and other party leaders inspected double bedroom houses in Lachigudem village. They expressed angry at the

officials for using low quality material for construction and prolonging the works for three years.