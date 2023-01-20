Another cable bridge in Khammam soon

Khammam: After the huge success of the BRS party public meeting at Khammam, the State government has given the people of the city some good news that will resolve the issue regarding traffic congestion in the district. The BRS party national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the construction of a cable bridge on the Munneru stream.



The people of the city have been facing a lot of issues on a daily basis for many years now because of various traffic issues and transport related problems while commuting on the old bridge over the Munneru stream, which was constructed many years ago and has been in a ramshackle condition for the past few years. Earlier, local MLA and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar had made an appeal to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to resolve the issue. On Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while addressing the public during the BRS public meeting at Khammam, responded to the Transport Minister's demand and announced that the issue regarding the bridge will be resolved soon. And within than 24 hours of making the public announcement, the State government has sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the construction of the cable bridge over the Munneru stream. Expressing their happiness over the announcement, many people from the district conveyed thanks to Chief Minister KCR for approving the construction of new cable bridge and sanctioning the funds for the same.

Senior party leader and former AMC chairman RJC Krishna said that the Khamamm city has been developing well under the BRS government under the leadership of Transport Minster Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He said, it (new bridge over Munneru stream) was a long pending issue which has been resolved after the historical meeting at Khammam. He said, the Khammam will turn more beautiful after the construction of the second cable bridge here. He said, the city already has one majestic cable-stayed suspension bridge across the Lakaram tank that was constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore. It was launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on January 2, 2022.

Transport Minster Puvvada Ajay Kumar conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister KCR for sanctioning huge funds for the development of Khammam in all aspects. He said after Hyderabad, Khammam will be the only city in the State with two cable-stayed bridge. He said, the city has already become a tourism hub and the construction of the second cable bridge will be made the city a special attraction for tourists.

On Thursday, the Minister along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra conveyed special thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the sanction of Rs 180 crore for the construction of new cable bridge.