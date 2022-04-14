Another feather in Khammam's cap

Khammam: The district headquarters will soon get another major addition to its list of attractions. The majestic cable-stayed suspension bridge across Lakaram tank here has been completed and is set for inauguration on April 16 in the hands of MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. The new attraction is set to boost tourism in Khammam city.



Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has earned people's praise for making it a reality, by ensuring adequate funds by Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) and thus turning the city into a tourism hub.

The bridge will likely be inaugurated by KTR on April 16 after the model code of conduct which is in force to the MLC elections is withdrawn, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The unique bridge was taken up at a cost of Rs 8 crore by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation a few months ago, following an initiative by minister Ajay Kumar. It is modeled on the lines of suspension bridges at Laknavaram in erstwhile Warangal district, Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet district and at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad. Its setting amid pleasant ambience will afford new experience to Khammam denizens and tourists alike. The bridge pathway is suspended by strong ropes running from the deck level to the main cables that are supported by two 80-foot tall towers on either side of the tank bund. The main and suspender cables have been procured from a company in South Korea.

The single-span suspension bridge is 120 metres in length and 1.5 metres in width.

"The suspension bridge will be an added attraction at Lakaram tank bund and it will give a great boost to Khammam city's tourism potential," Ajay Kumar noted. A musical fountain is also coming up at Lakaram tank to enthrall the citizens. Facilities such as open gym, walking track, rope cycling and parks have already been developed at the tank bund to help the denizens keep fit, he added.