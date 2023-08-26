Live
Another shocker to Kodad MLA Bollam
Dissidents in BRS pressure high command against his renomination
Kodad (Suryapet): Former MLA Venepalli Chandra Rao, constituency in-charge Kanmanth Reddy Sasidhar Reddy and YerneniVenkataratnam Babu reached Hyderabad on Friday along with their followers, who are opposing the allotment of ticket to Kodada sitting MLA BollamMallaiah Yadav.
Bollam who went to reconcile with Chandra Rao Thursday, but he had to return disappointed as Rao refused even to meet Yadav.
Learning that Bollamwas coming to his house on Friday, Sasidhar Reddy went to Hyderabad along with all the dissidents, spurning any attempts at reconciliation by Yadav. They are impressing upon the party top brass that the party will lose election if Bollam is given the ticket to contest again. Pressure is mounting on Bollam, as his opponents are strongly opposing his candidature. It is learnt that he is planning to approach the party leaders to intervene on his behalf and quell the dissidence in the party against him.