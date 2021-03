Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Freedom run held in Khammam

Khammam: As a part of nationwide 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', 75-week celebrations, the district administration inaugurated 3K freedom run at Lakaram tank bund here on Wednesday. District Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal flagged off the freedom run, in which number of youngsters, employees and sportsmen participated and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

Collector RV Karan appreciated all participants who participated in the programme and asked people to use water judiciously and not to waste.

NCC Colonel Samith Carkeha, Battalion Sub-Major Govinda Rao, District Sports Officer Parandhama Reddy, District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy, District Rural Development Officer Sirisha, Lead Bank Manager Chandra Sekhar Rao, District Welfare Officer Sandhya Rani, DEE O Ravibabu, NSS Co-Ordinator Jeevan, ACP Anjaneyulu, and others participated in the programme.