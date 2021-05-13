Be psychologically strong to get rid of Covid

Khammam: If you want to improve your lifespan, follow these few tips like wearing of masks and social distancing. If anyone comes to your house make sure they first sanitise their hands before entering.

Still if you are infected, do not lose hope. Always be positive. This will help you in getting out of depression. If you are psychologically strong, physically you will win over Covid-19, says P Sridhar of Khammam who is a Covid warrior.

He says after winning the battle against Corona he has realised the importance of going back to roots. He says practicing yoga for one hour is very important both for those who are healthy and for those who are affected by the novel virus.

He said initially he was scared of even going in for RTPCR test but then he started counselling his wife and children that there was no need to panic. His advice to them was not to follow Whatsapp groups or social media. They kill your spirits and confidence, he says.

If affected, Sridhar says follow doctors instructions like drinking luke warm water from time to time, take medicines in time. Go in for breathing exercises, inhale steam and on top of it eat rich food though you would not feel like eating and would have lost sense of taste. Positive thinking worked like Raam Baan for him, he adds. If you have that kind of attitude, Covid-19 becomes smaller problem than an ant, he said.