Bhatti orders timely completion of UGD works in Madhira

Madhira ( Khammam ):

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu conducted an extensive review meeting to assess the progress of various development works under the Madhira Municipality.

He issued strict instructions to municipal officials and contractors to ensure that the underground drainage (UGD) project, taken up as a flagship initiative in the town, must be completed within the stipulated timeframe without any compromise on quality.

During the review, the Deputy CM directed ground-level officials to promptly post challenges and field-level issues in the designated WhatsApp group so that senior officials can respond and resolve them immediately. Emphasising accountability, he said timely coordination between officials and contractors is essential to avoid delays. Bhatti sought detailed information on the commencement of the UGD works, their current stage, and the measures required to complete them on schedule.

He stressed that quality should be given top priority, instructing municipal authorities to ensure regular third-party quality checks.

Any negligence, he warned, would not be tolerated. The Deputy CM emphasised that delays in the drainage works could cause significant inconvenience to the public. He instructed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that local residents do not face disruptions in drinking water supply or vehicular movement during construction.