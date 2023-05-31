Bhongir: Jagadish Reddy calls for grand celebrations of State formation day

Bhongir: Minister for Jagadish Reddy has called for grand celebration of Telangana State formation decennial celebrations across Nalgonda district.

He reminded that during these nine years, the State has made great progress in all fields by implementing innovative schemes like nowhere else in the world.

He suggested that the celebrations should be organised in a festive atmosphere so that everyone can be informed about the achievements and progress of Telangana in the past nine years.

People’s representatives, officials and people have been asked to make the Telangana formation festival a success by making the participants at the village and town level with the cooperation of all.

Minister Jagdish Reddy presided over a preparatory meeting held with the peoples’ representatives and officials of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir districts in the conference hall of Yadadri Bhongir District Collectorate regarding the organisation of Telangana state formation decennial celebrations.

The Minister said that many movements were carried out under the leadership of KCR for the formation of the separate State. After the formation of the State, KCR achieved success in many fields with his excellent administration.

The Minister reminded that the farmers have gained confidence in the agriculture sector, industries have been established and employment has been created through TS IPASS and the State has become number one in the country in terms of per capita income.

Jagadish Reddy said that the combined Nalgonda district has achieved a lot of progress in all fields, along with employment, agriculture, medicine, law and order, industrial sector.

The district benefited the most in the agricultural sector after the formation of the State. He said that the erstwhile Nalgonda district, which procured 4 lakh metric tons of grain before the formation of the State, has grown to become the breadwinner of the country by procuring whopping 40 lakh metric tons of grain in the last 4 years.