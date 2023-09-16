BJP Kisan Morcha stages rasta-roko at Khammam

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State President Kondapally Sridhar Reddy has accused KCR of harassing farmers in Telangana by adopting anti-farmer policies.

Under the leadership of BJP Kisan Morcha khammam unit a huge rasta-roko held at Penuballi on Kodada national highway road on the border of Khammam district on Saturday.

A huge number of farmers and party leaders took out in the programme in demand of implementation of KCR's agricultural loan guarantee of one lakh rupees with interest.

Sridhar Reddy State Kisan Morcha President who participated in the programme said that KCR is touring the country in the name of Abhikibar Kisan Sarkar, destroying the lives of Telangana farmers. Reddy has accused that KCR has once again cheated the farmers giving different promises to them.

He said that KCR with his stupidity prevented the implementation of the crop insurance scheme in Telangana leaving farmers suffer serious losses and commit suicide.

Sridhar Reddy said that in the name of revenue records reforms, KCR imposed poverty on the farmers. He demanded that the Dharani portal should be cancelled immediately and replace it with alternative portals that are free of transparent errors, saying that thousands of farmers across the state are suffering from mental agony as the details of the lands cultivated by their fathers are not recorded in the records.

Heavy vehicles stopped on Khammam Kodada road in this event BJP Khammam. District President Galla Satyanarayana, District party General Secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar, Kisan Morcha District President Chava Kiran BJYM District President Anantha Upender Goud, Tribal Morcha President Ravi Rathore and other leaders participated in the programme.