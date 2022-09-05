BJP lambasts CPM for backing TRS

Khammam: BJP district president Galla Satyanaryana on Sunday condemned CPM state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram's statement against the BJP.

He squarely asked the CPM state secretary to explain why they want to support TRS party in the coming bypoll of Manugodu assembly. After launching scathing attacks on TRS for various wrongdoings, the CPM suddenly changed its stance, despite the government not keeping many promises such as 3-acre land for SC people and double bed room houses and assurances to farmers etc. What made the CPM change its mind, he asked.

Galla alleged that the CPM was supporting the TRS in view of the role of Thammineni family in the murder of Teldhapally TRS leader. He derided the Left party for sacrificing its principles for personal reasons. He demanded that the State government seek CBI probe into the murder incident. He said the party state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar would visit Teldharpally village to console the kin of the slain TRS leader Thammineni Krishnaiah.

BJP leaders Uday Pratap, G Vidhya Sagar, P Vijaya Raju, Shyam Rathode, and others were present at the media briefing.