BJP ‘Tiffin Baithaks’ get good response
Khammam: The BJP is holding an innovative programme of ‘Tiffin Baithaks’ in all the 119 Assembly constituencies across the state. The party hopes leaders at the ground level holding get-together, would forge better ties and collectively gear up for the Assembly elections in the state. The only condition is that all those taking part in the ‘baithaks’ should bring their own tiffin, gather at a chowrasta or somewhere close to it and hold a dialogue on the party programmes and the future course
The party rank and file are responding in huge numbers to the party state committee call and participating in the get-togethers.
At one such programme at the historical place of Buddhist Stupa in Nelakondapalli village under the Palair Constituency, BJP State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy took part in the dialogue and explained the Central welfare schemes and briefed the party men on making the people aware of the NDA achievements under Narendra Modi’s leadership in the last nine years. Leaders of the party T Narendra Rao, Ananth Upender Goud, K Hanumath Rao, B Prasad, Venkanna and others participated in the programme.