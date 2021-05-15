Breathing exercise helps face easily coronavirus

Khammmam: Lungs get easily affected by carona virus and if symptoms are not recognised at early stage patients start gasping for breath. Hence its time we get back to our roots and realise the importance of some of the practices our previous generations used to follow.

Pranayam was part of routine of our forefathers. After the pandemic hit the country and people are gasping for oxygen, the scientific community is also suggesting that people should do breathing exercises everyone should do breathing exercise to improve the functioning of lungs says V Rahul of Khammam whois a covid warrior.

He says after winning the battle against Covid He realized the importanceof practicing Yoga for a hour. He said he has also now understood why our forefathers used to put certain rules like not to touch anything after returning from funeral or from barbers shop, why one should not enter the house with footwear why one should take bath before entering kitchen to cook food etc. The fad for westernisation had led us on different path but at least now, we should realise the importance of the advanced thinking of our ancestors and go back to our roots, Rahul said.

Yoga for an hour also helps in self motivation. One should ake up early, and do some meditation and Pranayama to boost immunity and forget junk food. Pranayama purifies the lungs and regulates flow of oxygenated blood in lungs that's what he was told by the doctors, he said.

Everybody goes through difficult times, But it if we have the self confidence that every problem has to end and difficult times will tide over, we can easily win over COVID, he says philosophically.