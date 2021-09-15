Call to hold September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

Khammam: Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday demanded that to the State government celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day officially.

Chairing a meeting with the party leaders and workers here on Wednesday, he he discussed about Seva Samarpan Abhiyan and several Seva activities among the people from September 17 to October 7, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

He directed the BJP cadre to attend the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting in Nirmal on September 17. He lauded the Praja Sangrama Yatra led by the State party chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, which was getting an overwhelming response from the people

He slammed TRS government's anti-people policies and failures on various fronts. He exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana 2023 general elections

The BJP leader said that the people across the country want Modi to continue as PM. Later he visited a ration shop and interacted with people.

District BJP incharge K.Ramesh, co-incharge Vidyasagar Reddy, District party president Galla Satyanarayana, corporator D Satyanarayana, Uday pratap, leaders Vidyasagar, Rudra pradeep, mahila morcha leader Vijayalaxmi, Aruna and others participated in the meeting.