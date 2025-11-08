Live
Collector clarifies: No ragging incident at medical college
Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi clarified that no complaints regarding ragging at Nalgonda Government Medical College have been received from students. However, the district administration held detailed discussions with students on the matter.
During these talks, it was found that senior students were maintaining friendly relations with juniors. Following media reports about alleged ragging, the Collector, along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Narayan Amit and Nalgonda RDO Ashok Reddy, visited the medical college on Friday.
They interacted separately with the college principal Dr. Satyanarayana, HODs, faculty, student leaders, mentors, and students to gather details.
Students stated that no ragging took place and that they were living in a cordial environment.