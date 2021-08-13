Collector VP Gowtham inspects Pattana Pragathi works in Wyra

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham along with officials inspected Pattana Pragathi development works in Wyra on Thursday. He also inspected construction works of Wyra reservoir tank bund and plantation works and instructed the officers concerned to complete all the works at the earliest.

The Collector directed the officials to set up vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in the town. The officials were told to identify place for setting up dumping yard and to develop Prakruthi Vanams in the town. He discussed the ongoing development and Haritha Haram works in the town.

Municipal Chairman Jaipal, District Rural Development Officer Vidya Chandana, Municipal Commissioner Venkat Swamy, Tahsildar Ranga, Mandal Development Officer N Venkatpati Raju and other officers and public representatives were present along with the Collector.