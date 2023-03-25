Cong workers hit the street in protest against BJP

Congress party workers staged protests across the erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday against the suspension of Parliament membership of party MP Rahul Gandhi. They burned the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in different places in the district. The Congress workers led by the district president Puvvala Durga Prasad, City Convener MD Javeed staged protests and shouted slogans against the BJP government. Speaking on the occasion, they slammed the BJP government's move to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. They said the government is trying to suppress the voice of opposition parties.



