Congress gung-ho about Rahul’s Khammam public meeting

Kodad ( Suryapet ): Congress Telangana Incharge Manik Rao Thakre stated that the Congress party will organise a huge public meeting on July 2 in Khammam in the name Telangana Jana Garjana on the occasion of conclusion of the People’s March Padayatra undertaken by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka .

Rahul Gandhi will attend as chief guest to this meeting, he added. Along with Bhatti and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, he spoke to the media persons at Mamillagudem in Kodada constituency in the district on Wednesday.

Thakre announced that former Member of Parliament Pongileti Srinivas Reddy will join the Congress party at the Khammam public meeting itself. Thackeray informed that CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will be felicitated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the closing meeting of the padayatra. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has successfully completed the padayatra as directed by AICC and added that the padayatra received a good response from the people, he explained.Bhatti has been successful in taking the ideology of Congress to all communities through padayatra, he stressed.

He explained that the padayatra, which started from village Ichhodu of Bodh constituency of Adilabad district on March 16, covered 36 constituencies and more than 600 villages and completed 1,221 kilometers in 105 days. The CLP leader undertook the padayatra as per the directions of AICC regardless of the scorching temperatures , he said, adding that the yatra will definitely bring back the glory of Congress party.

All the leaders of AICC and TPCC participated in the padayatra which continued from Adilabad to Kodad so far, he briefed. PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud will look after the arrangements for the Telangana Janagarjana Sabha to be held in Khammam on July 2 and the conclusion of the padayatra. Bhatti will be greeted by a large number of activists led by former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. A new vigor will be seen in Congress with the combination of old and new as CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and former Khammam Member of Parliament Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy going to work together for party , he explained

He said that favorable winds are visible for Congress across the state. Former minister Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, former MLA Uttam Padmavathy, former MLC Prem Sagar Rao, TPCC IT cell chairman Madan Mohan Rao, DCC president Cheviti Venkanna and others were present in the meeting.

He said that only Chief Minister KCR’s family has improved in Telangana state which was formed with the efforts of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the betterment of the people of Telangana, but the people of Telangana have not improved. He accused KCR of looting people’s wealth. He questioned KCR , what was the hidden intention behind going to Maharashtra with 600 vehicles.