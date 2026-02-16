India AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Global Tech Leaders

India is stepping firmly onto the global artificial intelligence stage as the India AI Impact Summit begins today at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day event this evening at 5 pm, marking what is being described as the largest AI gathering ever hosted in the country.

Running from February 16 to 20, the summit positions India at the heart of AI conversations in the Global South. The event brings together some of the most influential names in technology, including Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei, and Demis Hassabis, alongside policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders from across the world.

“Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday morning. “The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress. Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation.”

Summit by the Numbers

The scale of the event reflects India’s AI ambitions. Over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations have been set up across ten arenas, covering a sprawling 70,000 square metres. The summit is structured around three “thematic chakras” — People, Planet, and Progress — highlighting AI’s role in social development, environmental sustainability, and scientific advancement.

More than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panelists are scheduled across five days. Organisers expect close to 250,000 visitors, including global delegates and industry representatives.

International participation is strong, with 13 country pavilions representing nations such as Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and others, encouraging collaboration within the global AI ecosystem.

Sovereign AI and Big Investments

A key focus this year is sovereign AI — building domestic capabilities and reducing reliance on external infrastructure. In March 2024, the Government of India announced Rs 10,372 crore in funding to strengthen the country’s AI ecosystem.

Major corporations are also making substantial commitments. Google has announced a $15 billion investment to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam. The Tata Group is investing $11 billion in an AI innovation city in Maharashtra, while Microsoft plans to invest $17.5 billion in India over the next four years.

Indian startups are expected to draw significant attention. Sarvam AI will showcase its models, Sarvam Vision and Bulbul v3, which reportedly outperformed Gemini and ChatGPT in certain tests. The company is also expected to unveil its India-developed large language model during the summit.

Key Themes and Sessions

Beyond infrastructure and investment, discussions will centre on transparency, guardrails, and equitable access to AI skills. National initiatives such as AI for ALL, AI by HER, YUVAi, and India AI Tinkerpreneur will highlight efforts to expand AI literacy among students.

Notable sessions include “Her First Algorithm, India’s Next Breakthrough,” focusing on student innovation in agriculture and healthcare; “The Future of Employability in the Age of AI,” examining workforce transformation; “AI for Bharat,” addressing localised AI solutions; and “Agentic Commerce,” exploring AI-driven automation and economic integration.

With global tech leaders and policymakers under one roof, the India AI Impact Summit signals the country’s intent to shape the future of AI — not just for itself, but for the world.



