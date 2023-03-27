Congress leader injured during 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Yatra in Wyra

As part of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign in the district, Senior Congress leader, party in charge Manik Rao Thakre, and Former MP Renuka Chowdary took part in the huge rally at Wyra in the district in the evening hours on Sunday. During the rally, former MP Renuka drove the tractor, while she was driving the tractor a party district leader Mustafa stumbled from the tractor and sustained small injuries and was rushed to hospital. On the other hand, the leaders said that they were happy to participate in the rally with huge numbers of party leaders. They called upon everyone to strive hard for the party success.



