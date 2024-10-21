Cops get tips to manage stress

Kothagudem: Job-related stress and anxiety are taking a toll on the police personnel these days. With this in mind, and to help them cope up with stress, an awareness programme was organised here on Sunday for police officers and staff of Kottagudem sub division to inform them how to reduce work pressure in personal life and work life.

District SP Rohit Raju said that the staff and officers working in the police department should be physically and mentally strong. He asked them to bring to their attention any problems that arise as part of the performance of their duties.

He said that they should not cause health problems unnecessarily by increasing stress on small problems. He informed that there is no possibility of stress if the tasks are completed from time to time without postponing them. He said that one should make a habit of exercise every day to stay physically strong.

Addressing the cops, Kothagudem DSP Rehman urged the staff to keep their cool at all times and strive to stay strong mentally.

Chunchupally CI Venkateshwarlu, Kottagudem 3 Town CI Siva Prasad and other police officers and staff participated in the programme.