Cops to learn about new criminal laws

Wanaparthy: As part of the efforts to completely transform the criminal justice system in the country, three newly enacted laws – Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 – will come into force from July 1, 2024. These laws will repeal the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. Many new provisions have been incorporated in these three new criminal laws to suit contemporary times and technologies in use. The focus is on ‘Justice for All’ by providing speedy justice, further strengthening the judiciary and court management system.

As such, the district SP Rakshitha K Murthy inaugurated a week-long training camp for the police personnel to make them aware of the new rolls. She said on the occasion that much- needed improvements have been made to the new criminal laws to ensure the protection of the rights of victims, efficient investigation and prosecution of crimes. Murthy also said that said that the criminal laws are updated according to the changing times and needs.

The participants will be trained on the application of the new laws and how to deal with crimes and related cases.