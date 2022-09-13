Dalit Bandhu: 3,462 families get benefit of Rs 346 cr in Khammam

Khammam: The capital assistance of Rs10 lakh offered under Dalit Bandhu scheme has been deposited in the bank accounts of all the selected beneficiaries in Khammam district, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

In Chintakani mandal, where the scheme was being implemented as a pilot project on saturation basis, a total of 3,462 Dalit families have been identified as beneficiaries. An amount of Rs. 346.20 crore has been deposited in their accounts, he said.

Gautham said that 100 beneficiaries have been selected in four of the five Assembly constituencies in the district while 83 beneficiaries have been selected in Wyra as Julurupad mandal in the constituency was under Kothagudem district.

An amount Rs. 48.30 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 483 beneficiaries in the five constituencies. Of the Rs 10 lakh given to each beneficiary, Rs 10, 000 was deposited in Dalit Bandhu Rakshana Nidhi, a pooled fund meant to address health, accidents and other emergencies.

In Chintakani mandal Rs. 3.46 crore and Rs 48.30 lakh in five constituencies was allocated under Dalit Bandhu Rakshana Nidhi.

As many as 1052 units have been grounded so far in Chintakani mandal. Grounding process for the rest of the units was in progress and would be completed as early as possible, Gautham informed.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by the government was a very affective scheme to achieve economic development of dalits. Hence dalits should take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government and grow up financially, the Collector noted.