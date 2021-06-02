Development works at brisk pace in Khammam

Khammam: On the State Formation Day, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar paid tributes at Martyrs Memorial at Police Pavilion Grounds in Khammam on Wednesday.

Later, he hoisted the national flag. Earlier he garlanded Telangana Thalli statue at the main centre.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Ajay greeted the district people on the State Formation Day and said that due to Covid, the celebrations were being held in a simple manner. He explained how the new Telangana State had developed under the regime of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the last seven years. The government is giving importance to all sectors and mainly focussing on agricultural, health, education and BC and Minority welfare and the government had spent more funds for the development of the State in all aspects, he added.

Minister Ajay said that pending land issues across the State were being solved through Dharani online portal. Asserting that TRS government is the only government that has been implementing welfare schemes for the farmers in the country, he said number of crore of rupees were deposited in farmers' accounts under Rythu Bandhu scheme. The State has become a role model for other States in the implementation of various schemes for all sections of people, he noted. The Minister said the door-to-door fever survey helped a lot in decreasing the number of Covid positive cases in the State. He said Khammam town development is going on a brisk pace with the support of people and officials of various departments.

District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, State Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, Markfed Vice-Chairman B Rajasekhar, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushaam, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao participated as a chief guest at State Formation Day celebrations in Kothagudem district on the day. He hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to Martyrs at Pragathi Grounds.

District Collector D Anudeep, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao and Hari Priya, Municipal Chairperson K Sita Mahalakshmi and district officers were present on the occasion.